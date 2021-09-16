Katsina State Govt inaugurates road safety advisory council

The Katsina Government has inaugurated a Road Safety Advisory Council in efforts to end incessant casualties resulting from road mishaps in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State said the council is an advisory body to the Technical Working Group (TWG) of the National Advisory Council on Road Safety (NaRSAc).

Masari, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu said the TWG is expected to drive the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy (NRSS III) from 2021 to 2030 in the state.

“The RSAC is expected to fashion out for the state a robust strategy that will give birth to an enduring road safety in the state,” he said.

Masari tasked stakeholders and the general public to make road safety everyone’s business, as captured in the NRSS III.

He also urged Local Government Councils to leverage on the feat to ensure the take-off of the programme in their respective areas.

He called on members of the council to put in their best to see that the menace of road traffic crashes becomes a thing of the past in the state and the country in general.

Earlier, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Katsina, Ali Tanimu said the NRSS III, 2021 to 2030 is the second edition of an action plan to improve road safety in Nigeria to align the safety management approach with global best practices.

He said the programme was designed to promote the application of the five pillars matrix to the decade of action for road safety which is the application of the safe system approach.

Kalla further disclosed that the deputy governor will serve as the Chairman of the council, with FRSC officials and other Commissioners in the state as members. (NAN)

