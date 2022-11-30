Katsina State directs security agencies to fish out attackers of council area

By Abbas Bamalli

Katsina State government on Tuesday directed security agencies to fish out bandits that attacked Dan-Musa Local Government Area headquarters and killed two persons.

Following the attack, residents of the area trooped out on a protest march seeking for intervention.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Security Matters, noted in a statement that government condemned the heinous crime.

He assured that government would do everything humanly possible to bring those responsible to book.

“Government is working to apprehend those responsible for the unfortunate incident of banditry at Dan-Musa on Tuesday leading to protest and wanton destruction of public property by some aggrieved youths.

“Katsina State government also wishes to assure the general public that security agencies are on top of the situation as normalcy has since returned to the area.

“While the government sympathises with the families of the two victims, it will not condone any act of lawlessness.

“Security agencies have been directed to fish out the perpetrators and take appropriate actions against them.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their normal businesses.

“Security agencies are investigating the remote and immediate causes of the incident with a view of averting a repeat,’’ Ahmed-Katsina stated. (NAN)