Katsina State, beacon of hope, opportunities, says Radda

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State says his administration remains dedicated to fostering security, economic prosperity and infrastructure development to make the state beacon of hope and opportunity for all.

Radda stated this while addressing dignitaries at the “2025 Hawan Bariki” durbar, at the Government House, on Monday in Katsina.

He said that opportunities abound in the state in the area of agriculture, commerce and tourism among others.

“My administration remains dedicated to fostering an environment of security, economic prosperity, and infrastructural development.

“This is to ensure that Katsina State remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for all.

“We are investing in education to empower our youth, strengthening our healthcare system to ensure the well-being of our people, and enhancing security to protect lives and property,” he said.

The governor described this year’s traditional homage, as a historic occasion, marking the first time the state hosted 10 international ambassadors and their families.

“The iconic Sallah Durbar is not merely a festival; it is a testament to our deep-rooted culture, resilience, and unwavering commitment to peace and harmony.

“The magnificent display of horsemanship, the vibrancy of our traditional attire, and the melodies of our folk music all reflect the beauty of our identity and the pride we take in preserving our heritage,” he said

Radda, therefore, urged the guests and investors to explore numerous opportunities that the state offer in agriculture, commerce and tourism among others.

“Our fertile land presents vast opportunities for agribusiness, while our markets serve as hubs of trade and cultural heritage,” he said

In his remarks, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, commended the governor for the numerous development projects executed across the state.

The Emir also cautioned the people against taking laws into their hands following the unfortunate killing of some travellers in Edo state recently.

He urged them to exercise patience and allow the government to handle the matter.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)