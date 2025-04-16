Katsina SDP warns against forming illegal leadership structures

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Katsina State, has warned its new members against forming illegal party leadership structures at ward, local government and state levels.

By Zubairu Idris



The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Katsina State, has warned its new members against forming illegal party leadership structures at ward, local government and state levels.

The party’s State Chairman, Alhaji Bello Adamu, gave the warning at a press briefing, on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that SDP as a political party, has its own leadership structures at all levels.

“We caution individuals and groups that keep on forming structures in the name of SDP.

“This is very wrong, it is illegal, null and void to form a party structure wether individuals or groups.

“The law doesn’t allowed for that, the party will prosecute whoever is found wanting. We should know that clearly without ambiguity,” he warned.

Adamu further said that members from other political parties were free to join SDP because it emphasised on justice, equity, competent, fairness and honesty to all members.

According to him, the party had recently registered over 6,000 new members and they were issued with temporary membership cards.

He revealed that the permanent membership cards would be given to them by the National headquarters in the next two weeks.

The chairman further claimed that some important groups from the ruling party and the major opposition party already indicated interests in joining the party.

He called on the members from other political parties to join the party, saying, “because it cherishes justice, competency and honesty among its members.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)