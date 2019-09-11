Katsina: Sandamu Council lauds security agencies, leaders over peace

#TrackNigeria: The Sandamu Local Council of Katsina State has lauded security agencies and community leaders in the area for maintaining peace.

Alhaji Sani Jarkuka, the Chairman of the Council, made the remark in an interview on Wednesday in Sandamu.

He said that the council had distributed some equipment such as torchlight, rain coats, boots and 100 sets of uniforms to the local vigilance group, to promote community policing in the area.

“We commended the security agencies, traditional and community leaders for maintaining relative peace and stability in the area; we are highly pleased at the level of commitment and dedication of our people in promoting peaceful coexistence,” he said.

According to the chairman, the distribution of the equipment including some communication gadgets will aid surveillance and crime detection in the local government area.

Jarkuka noted that the vigilance groups were working in collaboration with other security agencies in the area, adding that members of the groups would soon be exposed to the rudiments of local community policing.

The chairman said that the tools were distributed to the group on a pro rata basis in the 10 existing wards in the area.

He said that familiar faces were recruited as members of the security outfit from each ward, to achieve effective coverage.

According to him, plans are underway for the council to engage youths from the area in productive ventures like agriculture, poultry farming and vocational skills to generate employment.

Jarkuka said the council had recently supported 350 indigent students from the area in some institutions of higher learning in Nigeria with bursary awards. (NAN)