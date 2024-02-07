Katsina revenue service to engage security personnel for revenue drive – Official

The Katsina State Internal Revenue Service (KSIRS) says it will engage security operatives to enforce compliance with the government’s Single Interstate Road Tax Sticker (SIRTS) sales.

The Executive Chairman of the service, Alhaji Isiyaku Muhammad, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday, said the aim was to boost revenue collection in the state.

Muhammad said that the meeting became necessary in order to inform the prospective vendors about the guidelines, rules and regulations of the board, in terms of SIRTS sales.

He further said that the objective was to address the issue of illegal and multiple taxation on inter-state roads across the country.

Muhammad also told the stakeholders that the board would soon commence the registration of the vendors to sale the stickers along the identified control posts.

“We have identified various control posts for the sales of the stickers.

“And we are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with security agencies.

“The aim is for them to provide us with their personnel that can assist us in controlling the control posts for the sales of the stickers,” he said.

The KSIRS boss also advised the vendors to avoid bringing stickers from other states into the state, warning that defaulters would have their appointments terminated.

In their separate responses, the representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) commended the initiative.

The NARTO state Secretary, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman, said that the group welcomed the initiative and was ready to support the State Government’s efforts to develop the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other stakeholders at the meeting were representatives of security agencies and vendors, amongst others. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

