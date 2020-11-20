Katsina Revenue Board surpasses 2020 revenue target in spite of coronavirus — Chairman

The Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue has generated N9.1 billion revenue in the first nine months of 2020, indicating a 125 percent performance over its set target of N7.3 billion, the chairman of the Board, Alhaji Aminu Darabati-Abdulmumini has said.

Abdulamumini told a press briefing on Thursday in Katsina, that the collection was N1.8 billion higher than the target set for it by the government, adding that the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) accounted for N247 million of the monies collected during the period under review.

“We have exceeded the target of N7.3 billion to N9.1 billion, meaning that we have reached 125 per cent performance,” he said.

Danrabati-Abdulmumini said that the board purchased 14 operational vehicles and 35 motorcycles for its staff to enhance their performance in revenue collection during the period, while it had remitted N112 million as its counterpart fund to the Joint Tax Board for the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) project.