Katsina residents commend security agents over rescue of 80 pupils

Residents of Katsina State have commended security operatives for their timely response in rescuing 80 pupils of an Islamic school in Dandume Local Government Area of the state on Saturday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pupils while on their way back from a Maulud celebration at Unguwan-Alkasim were accosted by bandits.

The bandits had already kidnapped four persons and rustled 12 cows from Danbaure village in Funtua and were trying to escape with all of them into the forest when they abducted the pupils.

The Divisional Police Officer in Dandume in company with operatives of Operation Puff Adder, Saharan Daji and vigilance groups engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

The bandits later fled into the forest and abandoned all the kidnapped persons and animals.

Some of the residents interviewed by NAN commended the security agents and urged them to continue to work in synergy to secure lives and property.

A resident, Malam Abdullahi Yusuf, said : The security agents deserved commendation, we never thought the pupils will be rescued immediately, they should keep up the good efforts.

“The government also needs to take proper care of the operatives and improve their welfare because they risk their lives in confronting the criminals.”

Yusuf also urged the government to provide the security operatives with modern weapons superior to the ones the bandits were using.

Another resident, Malam Nura Muhammad, said that the security operatives demonstrated professionalism by responding promptly which assisted in rescuing the victims.

Muhammad urged Nigerians to continue to provide timely information to security agents to enable them tackle crime.

On his part, a cleric, Sheikh Yakubu Musa, called on Nigerians to intensify prayers to bring to an end the incidence of banditry.

He cited the holy Quran where Allah said, “And whatever calamity befalls on you is because of what your hands have earned. And He pardon much;(Qur’an 42:30).

According to him, many people see the wrong actions of others but do not acknowledge their own.

He urged Nigerians to refrain from committing sin and try to correct their mistakes, saying they would begin to see improvement in their situation. (NAN)