Katsina PRP guber candidate promises to address security, economic challenges

By Zubairu Idris

Alhaji Imran Jino, the Katsina State governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), has promised to address the state’s security and economic challenges, if given the mandate in 2023 poll.

Jino stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Katsina.



“I urge the electorate to shine their eyes to elect credible candidates who have the capacity to move the state forward and improve the living conditions of the people, ” he said.

Jino said he plans to tackle the challenges through an articulated plan in education, health, agriculture, environment, security, economy, youth empowerment, revenue generation, among other sectors.



“The elite, traditional rulers and religious leaders should be upright and note that they have responsibility of sensitising their followers on doing the needful during the election.



“If the state goes back, they will be held responsible. Also, those in,” he said

Jino said that the people, particularly those in rural communities, must vote for credible candidates in their own interests.



“And to the rural dwellers, they are 70 per cent of the population. You are the ones lagging behind in every aspect of life.



“In insecurity, you by bear the brunt, hunger, you bear the brunt, inadequate water, power, even telecommunications, and the rest, you bear the brunt.



“If you say you will do what you want by collecting a token, to cast your vote to unqualified persons, you will perpetually be in the rate race.



“We will only pray for you that time when we see you suffering because we don’t have the capacity to help at that moment since we don’t have power.



“So, look upright, shine your eyes and elect good candidates who will rebuild new Katsina that will take us to the promised land,” he said. (NAN)