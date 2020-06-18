Katsina protests: CNG leader, Nastura Sharif, regains freedom

Share the news













The chairman of the Board of Trustees, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) Mr Nastura Ashir Sharif, has been released from detention by the police.

CNG Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, confirmed Sharif’s release in a statement sent to Newsdiaryonline Thursday.

Sulaiman said in the statement, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) hereby confirms that Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman of the Board of Trustees has today been freed from a two-day police captivity.

“He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenceless citizens by bandits.

“We acknowledge that Sharif’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, a decent section of the civil society, a multi-sectoral cooperation of regional groups and activists and the vigilance of the national and international press.

“We equally appreciate the support, cooperation and patience of the entire northern public throughout the period of Shariff’s detention. This is indeed reassuring.

“We assure the public that we shall never relent in our struggle for a decent, free, fair and just society no matter the odds.

“We urge authorities to endeavour to always place value on human liberty and people’s rights as basic corner stones for civilized democracy.”















