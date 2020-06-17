Katsina protest: Police allegedly arrest CNG BoT chairman

Share the news













The Police has reportedly arrested and detained the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG), Nastura Ashir Sharif.

The group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman made in a terse statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Sharif was arrest on Tuesday following peaceful protests in Katsina against ongoing killings of citizens by bandits in the North-Western states.

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) hereby confirms that Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman of the Board of Trustees is currently being detained at the Police Force HQ, Abuja.- Notice –

“He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against killings of helpless citizens by bandits.

“CNG is shocked that a government which is bound to observe the true tenets of democracy can go all out to intimidate a people on a constitutionally guaranteed mission.

“The protests, as record shows, were the most peaceful ever in recent times which was even confirmed by the Katsina police commissioner who received the protesters at the government house,” the statement read.

It called on the international community, global human right actors to note the situation and urged supporters to remain calm as the group’s lawyers were looking into the matter.

