Katsina Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 11 victims, recover 38 cows –spokesman

The Katsina Police command says it repelled an attack by on Gidan Duka village, in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, during which it rescued 11 kidnap victims in Safana.

SP Gambo Isah, the command’s spokesperson who disclosed this in a statement issued newsmen, on Sunday, in Katsina, said 38 cows and 11 sheep were also recovered.

“Today, Nov. 14, 2021 in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles attacked Gidan Duka village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state, and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

“The DPO Kankara and his team swiftly responded the distress call and chased after the hoodlums.

“The team met the at Danmarabu village and engaged them in a firefight. The escaped into the forest, abandoning all the rustled animals.

“The team also recovered an operational motorcycle belonging the bandits; while investigation is ongoing.” Isah disclosed.

He similarly said that based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in rescuing 11 kidnapped victims from Sabon Garin Safana, explaining that “the victims were rescued from a bandits’ hideout, on the outskirts of Tsaskiya village, in Safana LGA of the state.

“It may be recalled that attacked Sabon Garin Safana village on Nov. 12, 2021 and kidnapped 11 of the villagers. 

“The victims were taken Dutsinma General Hospital for medical examination/treatment and have already been reunited with their respective families”, according Isah.

Meanwhile, efforts are in top gear with a view arresting the perpetrators of the crime, while investigation is ongoing, the police spokesman added. (NAN) 

