Katsina police command presents N53.9m cheques to deceased families

The Katsina State Police Command has presented cheques of over N53.9 million to 25 families and next of kins of deceased police officers, who died in active service.



Presenting the cheques on Wednesday in Katsina, the Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dabban, said the gesture was part of the Family Welfare/Insurance Scheme, initiated by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba.



According to him, the scheme was initiated to provide the families of deceased officers the necessary support.

Dabban commended the IGP for improving the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.



He also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their wellbeing.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Al’amin Nuradeen, thanked the IGP for the welfare package and promised that they would utilise the money judiciously.

(NAN)

