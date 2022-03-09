Katsina Pilgrims Board ready for 2022 Hajj operations – Official

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KPWB), says it is prepared for a successful 2022 Hajj operations.



Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu- Kuki, the Executive Director, KPWB, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina, following the lifting of the ban on direct flights to Saudi Arabia.



According to Nuhu-Kuki, all necessary arrangements have been made for the 2022 Hajj operations even before the ban was lifted.



“Already, the board in collaboration with the state’s Primary Health Care Development Agency administered the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines on all the 2020/2021 Hajj roll-over intending pilgrims and officials.



“I wish to inform you that we have also structured the board into five departments and eight zonal offices across the state for the purpose of registration and convenience of the intending pilgrims.



“Recently, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), inspected our facilities at the board’s headquarters and it was satisfied with the arrangement in place.



“The visit was a vital part of the extant law that established NAHCON and it is a prerequisite to the issuance of operation license to the board,” he said.

The executive director added that the board plans to organise its second retreat aimed at enhancing the capacity of the staff.

He said that the board also plans to convene a stakeholders meeting towards strategizing for a hitch-free 2022 Hajj operations.

Nuhu-Kuki also commended Gov. Aminu Masari for his sustained support for the board and also appreciated NAHCON for its guidance. (NAN)

