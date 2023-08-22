Katsina NSCDC arrests 35-yr-old allegedly with 33kva line spindle pins

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested 35-year-old Halilu Suleman for allegedly being in possession of 28 pieces of 33kva line spindle pins.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Buhari Hamisu, who paraded the suspect on Tuesday before newsmen in Katsina, said the he had confessed to the crime.

“On Sunday, August 20, based on credible intelligence information, the command’s Anti- vandal team ^ apprehended a suspect, Halilu Suleman.

“Suleman, a 35-year-old of Are Village in Rimi Local Government Area of the state specialised in vandalising and removing electric spindle pins of high tension wires.

“During investigation, the notorious suspect confessed that he broke the spindle pins and took them away.

“He was apprehended by our operatives, while on his way to the scrap vendors at the Charanchi Market,” Hamisu said.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution at the end of the investigation.

He further said that the state Commandant of the corps, Mr Jamilu Indabawa, has warned all the criminal elements in the state to desist from their evil acts because the corps and other security agencies would relentlessly pursue them.

According to him, the commandant urged the public to support the security agencies by providing reliable and timely information that will help to uncover the activities of miscreants in the state.

He said, “The command remains dedicated to ensuring a peaceful environment for the residents of the state.”

The suspect confessed to have committed the offence in an interview with newsmen.

He said that he was pushed into the crime by hardship. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

