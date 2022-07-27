Katsina NNPP Chair urges INEC to cancel APC, PDP Primaries

By Abdullahi Shugaba

The Katsina State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Sani liti, has called on INEC to cancel the recent primaries conducted by All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

He also asked INEC to disqualify all the aspirants that contested the primary elections.

Liti made the call in an interview with the News Agency of (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the ways and manners the two parties conducted their conventions contravened the electoral laws.

He said that the aspirants violated Part Five, Sections 88,and 94 of the electoral laws.

“I urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to note that there were proceeds of corruption in those conventions which is a violation of Part Six of the EFCC laws.

“I call on INEC not only to disqualify and cancel both national conventions but to also report the matter to security operatives for necessary actions.

“I also urged security operatives to arrest the organisers of the elections, the aspirants and the delegates,” he said.

Liti said that NNPP was just four months into its reorganisation but able to attain the status of a major opposition party in Katsina State.

According to him, the party is committed to ensuring that the people of Katsina State are well governed after the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

