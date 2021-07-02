Katsina: NDLEA arrests 258 suspects, seizes 415kgs of illicit drugs

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested no fewer than 258 suspected drug traffickers in Katsina State from January to date.

The NDLEA Commander in Katsina State, Mr Sule Momodu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Friday.

According to him, the Command during the period under review, also seized over 415.01 kilogrammes of illicit drugs from the various operations within the state.

“We have seized 283.385,57kgs of Cannabis Sativa, 87.123,7kgs of psychotropic substances and also 44.5 litres of codeine.

“In the course of our operations across the state, we were also able to arrest 258 suspects including a female.

“Out of the 258 suspects we arrested during the period under review, 30 were students.

“We were also able to secure the conviction of 20 suspects to serve various jail terms.

“The agency also rehabilited many drug users in the state within the past six months,” he said.

Momodu explained that in line with the global trend, the command was giving serious emphasis to drug demand reduction activities.

“We are not only involved in the arrest and prosecution of drug offenders, but we also carry out sensitisation campaigns, exposing the consequences of drug abuse and trafficking.

“Our campaigns are extended to primary, secondary schools and also tertiary institutions in the state.

“Recently we visited 32 schools as part of the 2021 United Nations’ day against drug abuse and trafficking.

“In addition, drug free clubs were established in the schools to disabuse the mind of our children towards drug use.” he said. (NAN)

