Katsina NAWOJ condemns increased rape rate

The Kastina State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has condemned the incessant rape cases across the country.

The Chairperson, Hannatu Mohammed said in a statement on Friday that this ugly trend was gradually becoming common as girls and women were abused on daily basis with little or no punishment against perpetrators.

“Katsina State NAWOJ can no longer keep mute while girls and women are defiled by some evil men.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders, including government, non governmental organizations, faith based organizations and religious and traditional rulers, to mount aggressive campaign in ensuring that safe spaces is created for our girls and women to achieve their dreams and become what God wants them to be.

“To the Judiciary and security agencies, we say any one caught should face the full wrath of the law. There is no justification for rape. Parents and guardians on the other hand, should ensure that children are safe,” the statement read.

NAWOJ also condemned the recent attacks by bandits in Katsina and called on the public to help the police and other security agencies with first hand information to help the authority in the fight against terrorist.

