Katsina NASS members back Gov Radda for second term

Lawmakers from Katsina State at the National Assembly have endorsed Gov. Umar Radda for a second term in office.

The endorsement, made under the platform of the All Progressives Congress

By Salif Atojoko

Lawmakers from Katsina State at the National Assembly have endorsed Gov. Umar Radda for a second term in office.

The endorsement, made under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), comes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Hon. Sada Soli, representing Jibia and Kaita Federal Constituency, made the announcement at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, on behalf of his colleagues in the House of Representatives.

He emphasised that the decision to support Radda was a collective one, stemming from their assessment of his performance and the widespread support expressed by their constituents across Katsina State.

He lauded Radda’s leadership, describing it as both purposeful and inclusive.

Soli highlighted Rada administration’s progress in tackling insecurity, implementing education reforms, boosting agriculture, promoting enterprise and engaging communities on peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the efforts had set Katsina State on a clear path toward sustainable development and prosperity.

The lawmakers pledged their loyalty and support to the governor’s re-election bid, urging all well-meaning citizens of Katsina State to unite behind the movement for continuity and progress. (NAN)