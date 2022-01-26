Katsina monarch to politicians: Fear God, prioritise electorate’s interests

Alhaji Usman Bello, District Head, Ketare, Kankara Local Government Area, Katsina State has called on politicians to prioritise their subjects’ interests and fear God in their dealings with them.

He said this on Wednesday in Ketare when officials of Ketare Youth Development Association (KEYDEMA) led by its Chairman, Mr. Mudassuru Lawal, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said this would go a long way in making the politicians to contribute more to the development of the state and country at large.

Bello, who is also the Kanwan Katsina, charged politicians to be just and fair in their dealings with the people to repose the confidence bestowed on them.

He also urged them to always contribute their quarter for the improvement of living standard of people of Ketare District, the state and the country in general.

The monarch commended the efforts and contributions of the KEYDEMA towards the development of Ketare District.

Earlier, Lawal had told the monarch that their visit was to notify him of their members’ intention to contest for Councilor seat in the upcoming local government elections in the state.

Lawal sought the blessing and prayers of the traditional ruler for their members in the elections. (NAN)

