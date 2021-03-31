Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state has said that the sum of N170 million had so far been collected from philanthropists and other well meaning Nigerians, as donations to victims of the recent fire incident at the Katsina Central Market.

Masari disclosed this when he received the Katsina Elders Forum led by its Chairman, Maj-Gen. Ahmad Muhammad Daku (rtd) at the Government House, Katsina, on Wednesday.

“Though we have not yet opened doors for the donations to the victims of the fire disaster, we have inaugurated a committee to find out the remote causes of the fire incident”, he said.

The governor told the Forum that a lot of valuables, including foodstuffs and cosmetics, were destroyed in the inferno.

Masari thanked the elders for finding time to commiserate with him, the traders, and the entire people of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum, Daku stated that they were at the Government House to sympathise with the governor and the entire people of the state.

The Forum commended the governor for showing concern and commitment to arresting the situation, as well as instituting a panel of inquiry to determine the cause of the fire.

They prayed to Almighty God to bring succour to those that lost their property to the fire.(NAN)

