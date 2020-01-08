Katsina LG to vaccinate 10,500 cattle against contagious pneumonia

The Daura Local Government Council in Katsina State says it will vaccinate 10,550 cattle against Vontagious Vobine Chloro Pneumonia (CVCP).

Malam Buhari Fago, the Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the council, disclosed this during the commencement of the exercise in Daura on Wednesday.

He said the exercise would be conducted across 10 designated centres, adding that the programme will be conducted in the 11 electoral wards in the area for 10 days.

Fago called for cooperation and understanding of livestock owners and other stakeholders throughout the period of the exercise.

He said that the exercise was an annual programme by the state government geared towards improving the health of animals.

The director said the exercise would prevent the animals from diseases as well as promote consumption of hygienic meat.

He added that the council would also vaccinate hundreds of dogs with Anti Rabies vaccine to prevent dogs against the deadly disease.

He urged dog owners especially those who domesticated them for security, interest and other purposes to bring forward their dogs for vaccination.

Fago lauded the effort of the state government for supplying the vaccines and commending the local council for providing the necessary logistics and personnel for the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 8,565 cattle were vaccinated against the deadly CVCP in Daura local government atea in 2018.