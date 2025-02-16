Katsina LG polls: NSCDC deploys 2,106 personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has deployed 2,106 personnel to ensure hitch-free ongoing local government elections in Katsina.

By Abbas Bamalli

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, SC Buhari Hamisu disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Katsina on Saturday.

Hamisu quoted the NSCDC Commandant, Mr Aminu Datti to have approved the deployment to maintain peace and protect critical national assets and infrastructures across the state.

Datti also pointed on the reviewed strategies to include intensive surveillance, gathering credible intelligence, community engagement, collaboration and due diligence among others.

He tasked the relevant heads of departments/units, area commanders, divisional officers, unit commanders, and special forces to ensure well coordination and proper patrolling to provide watertight security in the state.

The commandant further charged personnel on professionalism, commitments and dedication to duty.

“Personnel deployed must conduct themselves professionally and synergise with other security agencies to ensure hitch-free elections,” the commandant stated.

He also emphasised the need for intensive surveillance while ensuring adequate protection of facilities belonging to Federal, State and Local Governments.

Datti added that adequate undercover operatives were also deployed and placed in very sensitive locations to provide timely and actionable intelligence that would help to contain all the activities of criminals.

He also enjoined the general public to be more vigilant and report any suspicions movements of persons or items to the nearest office.

The commandant also called on the good people of the state to be law abiding and prayed for hitch-free elections. (NAN)

