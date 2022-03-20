Katsina LG polls: Guber aspirant urges electorates to vote APC

Abdullahi Shugaba

Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged electorates to come out en masse to vote for his party in the April 11 local government elections in Katsina State.

Inuwa stated this during a meeting/ consultation with some party stakeholders at Katsina Motel on Sunday.

He urged all party members to come out in large numbers to vote for whoever gets the ticket to contest for the chairmanship or councillor seat on the platform of APC.

According to him, the party’s victory at the local polls will determine wether the party will win in the gubernatorial and presidential elections in 2023.

The aspirant thanked the non-governmental organisations and interest groups across the state who urged him to come out to contest in view of his track records in public service.

“So far, I am happy to announce to you that 18 state House of Assembly men, out of the 34 members, have endorsed my aspiration”

“Equally, I am happy to state that 24 APC chairmen, out of the the 34 of them in the local government areas, have also endorsed my ambition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gubernatorial aspirant is the incumbent Secretary to Katsina State Government.(NAN)

