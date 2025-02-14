Katsina LG poll: Police to restrict movements on Saturday 

The Police Command in Katsina State has announced restriction of individuals and vehicular movements across the state during the Saturday local government polls.

The restrictions will be from 6 a.m to 4 p.m within the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, on Friday in Katsina.

He said that the measure was put in place to ensure maintenance of law and order, and security of the electorate to enable them cast their votes without interference.

Aliyu quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, urging residents and all stakeholders to comply with the order for a peaceful and transparent exercise.

The PPRO further called on eligible voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“For any emergency, members of the public are strongly encouraged to make use of the command emergency lines: 08156977777, 09022209690 and 07072722539”, the statement added. (NAN)