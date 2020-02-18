Katsina killings: Buhari sends delegation to condole with government, victims

Federal Government delegation led by Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, arrived Katsina State on Monday, extending heartfelt condolences to Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, over the recent killings by bandits.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the delegation was sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with government and people of Katsina.

It will also get a full brief on the security situation in the state, and the attack that claimed many lives in Batsari Local Government Area at the weekend.

In a condolence message delivered by the Chief of Staff, the President commiserated with families of the 31 victims of the attack, praying that almighty God will comfort all of them and grant the departed rest.

President Buhari assured the state government and Emirate Council that his administration will do whatever it takes to rid the country of bandits, terrorists and criminals.

The Governor, who received the delegation shortly after his return from Batsari Council, regretted that the latest incident had marred seven months of unbroken peace in the state, following measures put in place by his administration.

Masari said the only enduring remedy to banditry was provision of education, and he gave a strong assurance that education will continue to be a priority of the government.

The governor appreciated the President for sending a strong delegation to condole with the state.

The Emir of Katsina also thanked the President for sending the team to Katsina, urging the military and police to put more effort in tackling the menace.

“We must go all out and spare no effort in tackling them. They are trying to destroy the country,’’ he added.

At the meeting, the heads of security agencies, military and police, gave their situation reports to the delegation, adding that Nigerian Air Force fighter helicopters, with night vision capability, will support the ground operation against bandits.

The Federal Government delegation included Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (rtd), Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

Others on the delegation: Senior Special Assistants to the President, Household and Social Events, Malam Sarki Abba, and Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.