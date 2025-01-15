Katsina is a key player in global non-oil export market – Radda

By Zubairu Idris



Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State says the state is a key player in Nigeria and global non-oil export market.

He said this at a one-day capacity building for exporters on non-oil export potentials on Tuesday in Katsina.

Katsina’s non-oil exports include sesame, hibiscus flower, Gum Arabic, soybeans, millet, sorghum, among others.

The workshop organised by Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), has as its theme: “Unlocking Katsina State Export Potentials: Strategies for Success.”

Radda said the workshop was part of measures initiated to diversify the state’s economy, adding that his administration was committed to lay a solid foundation for business reforms

He described agriculture as the backbone of the economy of the state, hence the government distributed inputs to farmers at subsidised rate and established irrigation authorities, to boost productivity.

The governor said the state government also empowered Small and Medium Entreprises (SMEs), to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities.

Radda said the state government had established Entreprises Development Agency to revitalise the SMEs and expand access to finance through strategic partnerships like securing of N5 billion matching funds from the Bank of Industry (BoI).

Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi, the Director-General, KIPA, said the programme aimed at creating opportunities for non-oil export potentials.

He said the government was committed to provide enabling environment for ease of doing business, adding that the state was ranked fifth in the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

According to Tukur-Jikamshi, the state is blessed with abundant agricultural resources, robust livestock and textile industries, and rich mineral deposits that held immense potential for export growth.

“Despite these advantages, the state’s export sector faces challenges such as limited exporters capacity, inadequate market research and insufficient access to funding.

“This enlightenment is aimed at addressing these challenges by equipping stakeholders with the knowledge, strategies and tools needed to engage in the export business and by extension, unlocking Katsina State’s export potentials,” he said.

The enlightenment, he said, would serve as catalyst for unlocking the state's export potential by bringing together key stakeholders and providing practical insights and strategies.