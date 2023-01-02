Katsina indigenes in Lagos laud Buhari for honouring Mangal with CON

By Abbas Bamali

Association of Katsina State Indigenes resident in Lagos (AKSIL), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring the Katsina-based business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Barau-Mangal with CON.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Katsina by the President of the association, Alhaji Abubakar Sunusi-Faskari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mangal was on Oct. 12, 2022 awarded with the National Honours Award of Commander of the Order of Nigeria (CON) by Buhari.

Congratulating Mangal, Sunusi-Faskari, who is also the Danburam Katsina said the business mogul, who is the Grand Patron of Katsina and Daura residents in Lagos deserved such an honour.

According to the AKSIL president, Mangal has also received the ‘Dano l’oidu National’ (GCON Niger) award from the Niger Republic President, Muhammad Bazoum.

He said that the business mogul deserved such awards following his philanthropic activities in Nigeria, Niger and other countries.

Sanusi-Faskari said the awards were aimed at appreciating Mangal for his contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria and Niger republic.

NAN reports that Mangal is the Chairman/CEO of AFDIN Group Nigeria Limited, which has large investments in the airline, transportation and construction sectors.

His company, Mangal Industries Limited is currently constructing a $600 million cement plant and a 50 megawatts captive power plant in Moba, Kogi. (NAN)