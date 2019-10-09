Katsina: Group warns APC against overheating the polity

The Initiative for Good Governance has cautioned the Funtua Zonal Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Muazu Bala Abubakar against “destabilizing the APC” in the zone.

Chairman of the group, Salisu Tanko Wusono, gave the warning in a statement, Wednesday, saying all of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees that were being threatened by the APC Zonal Chairman of Katsina state, “are people who have performed very well under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. For example, NPA’s Hadiza Bala Usman has been fighting corruption and by dealing squarely with prominent Nigerians thought to be untouchable”.

“As a group, we are deeply disturbed by the sudden attack puportedly by an APC chieftain against President Buhari’s appointees and we find this an unnecessary distraction. We are also upset, this kind of destabilization agenda is coming from our President’s immediate constituency”.

Wusono also noted that at this critical point in the history of Buhari administration, “it is strange that it took the Funtua APC Zonal Chairman, more than four years to start complaining”.

He asked Abubakar to be considerate of national interest and the stability of Buhari administration and “stop this political game of destabilization”.

“We are shocked that Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State is gradually falling into the hands of these anti-Buharist”.

It would be recalled that few days ago on Monday, Nigerian newspapers were awash with reports of purported plans to dismiss some notable President Buhari appointees from the Katsina State.

The Funtua Zonal Chairman was quoted as saying that his reaction to Buhari’s appointees was a decision the State chapter of the party took at an emergency meeting that took place at the Government House, Katsina, Sunday night.