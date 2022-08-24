Katsina govt. to procure 359,000 instructional materials for primary schools 

By Abbas Bamalli

Katsina State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 359,000 copies of instructional materials for primary schools in the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal told newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina at the end of the state executive council meeting.

According to him, the instructional materials, worth N302. 28 million, will be distributed to 2,612 primary schools.

Badamasi said the instructional materials included lesson plan and notes, admission register, pupils’ continued assessment record books and scheme of work.

“The sum of N302,287,399.77 was approved for the procurement and distribution of the above mentioned instructional materials.

“The approval was sequel to the earlier request by the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Lawal Buhari on the need to procure additional learning materials,” the commissioner said.

He assured that more instructional materials will be provided to schools, to enhance teaching and learning.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the governor on Agriculture, Dr Abba Abdullahi said the council also approved measures, including completion of some projects, to reduce post harvest losses as experienced in 2021.

He explained that during the 2021 wet season, about 1,754,050 metric tonnes of grains were lost due to climate changes that led to shortage of rainfall in the state.

The governor’s aide revealed that over 60 per cent of farmers across the state were affected.

“We discussed this during the meeting and some strategic measures were taken to see how to mitigate future occurrence.

“The completion of the projects was approved as part of measures to ensure that farmers are informed about such climate changes on time,” he said. (NAN)

