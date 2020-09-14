Katsina govt spent over N4.27bn on security in six years – SSG

The Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa on Monday, said the State Government had spent over N4.27 billion on security from June 2015 to August 2020.

Inuwa made the disclosure while briefing members of the state Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a businessman, Mahdi Shehu had in July accused the state government of alleged misappropriation of over N52.4 billion on security and other matters in the last five years.

Inuwa explained that the government spent the N4.27 billion through his office, on the provision of infrastructure and logistics, as well as payment of allowances to security personnel.