Katsina Govt. spends N15.7bn on drainage

Katsina State Government said it has spent N15.7 billion in 2021 for the stabilisation, reclamation and channeling of Katsina, Funtua, Malumfashi and Jibia towns’ storm water drainage.

This is contained in the 2022 Katsina government budget proposal document made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Monday.

The document showed that the project is being exected under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

The document further showed that the project provides for the construction of storm water drainage in Katsina, Funtua, Malumfashi and Jibia Local Government Areas (LGAs) at the sum of over N23 billion.

“So far those awarded in Katsina, Malumfashi and Funtua were completed while that of Jibia has attained 95 per cent completion.

“The projects succeeded in achieving a drawdown of over N15.7 billion in 2021 alone and a cumulative drawdown of over N21.6 billion representing 94 per cent of the total project costs.

“Prior to the closure of the NEWMAP in June 2022, the Federal Government, with the World Bank support, commenced preparations for enlistment of states to participate in the developed Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL).

“The state government did not only express interest in the development but has gone far in fulfilling the criteria for participation“, the document showed.

According to the proposal, the state government had adopted its’ Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (NEWMAP) as the implementing agency.

The document indicated the readiness of the state government to provide safe and clean environment for citizens of the state.

“Similarly, the state government has been funding the state Environmental Protection Agency to ensure clean environment, disposal and management of waste across the state and operation and maintenance of their vehicles and equipment.

“The multi-year phase IV projects for the control of flood and erosion in 42 Communities across the state which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2020 has successfully reached 98 per cent completion stage.

“These and other interventions in the previous phases have continued to ensure minimal incidences of flooding across the State,“ the document said.(NAN).

