Katsina  Govt. partners UK institute on tackling infectious diseases

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina State Government is set to partner Wellcome Sanger Institute, Cambridge, UK, to tackle infectious diseases in the north-western state.

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Dikko Radda, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday in Katsina.

According to him, the aim is to establish a centre of excellence in Katsina State, becoming the first of its kind in the northern Nigeria, dedicated to fight infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

The statement said that through strategic partnerships, the centre would leverage on the expertise of international and national researchers, healthcare professionals and policymakers to develop sustainable solutions and strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in the state.

“This collaboration with the Wellcome Sanger Institute marks a significant milestone in our efforts to transform healthcare in Katsina State.

“By establishing a Centre of Excellence, we will enhance our capacity to combat infectious diseases and improve on the overall health outcomes of our citizens.

“We look forward to working closely with international experts and local stakeholders to achieve our shared vision.”

“The Wellcome Sanger Institute at Cambridge is renowned for its expertise in research and comprehensive approach to tackling infectious diseases,” the CPS said in the statement.

He explained that by harnessing this knowledge, the aim was to establish a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in Katsina.

According to him, the groundbreaking initiative will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research, advanced diagnostics, and innovative treatment strategies.

“The proposed Centre of Excellence will address the pressing healthcare challenges faced by the northern region of Nigeria, specifically focusing on infectious diseases.

“Universities, including the School of Hygiene, Oxford University and Cambridge University are partnering with Wellcome Sanger Institute to conduct high-impact research.

“A partnership with Sanger Institute is like building a network with all UK universities,” he noted.

According to him, the development signifies a remarkable step forward in the state’s healthcare sector and positions Katsina as a leader in the fight against infectious diseases in Nigeria. (NAN)

