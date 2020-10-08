Katsina govt. expends N42.3bn on construction of 465km roads – Commissioner

The Katsina State government says it has spent the sum of N42.3 billion on the construction of 18 new roads across the state, covering 465 kilometers.

The state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Tasiu Dahiru-Dandagoro, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

Dahiru-Dandagoro explained that the roads were constructed from 2015 till date.

He said that the roads were constructed with double layers to enhance their lifespan and for the benefit of the people.

The commissioner further stated that 10 of the projects had already been completed, while the remaining eight were at various stages of completion.

Dahiru-Dandagoro said that government spent N7.1 billion on the completion of the road projects inherited from the previous administration, adding that all them were now 100 percent completed.

The commissioner said that government had awarded contract for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some roads inherited from the previous administration.

Dahiru-Dandagoro, who said that the roads covered a distance of 352.4 kilometres, added that a total of N14.5 billion was spent on the inherited road projects across the state.

He said that nine of the projects had been completed, while works on two were in progress and another just awarded.

The commissioner, however, noted that work at Tudun-Iya-Maska-Dandume road and Dandume-Sabuwa roads were suspended due to insecurity in those areas.

According to him, the projects have reached 10 to 20 percent completion stages before their suspension. (NAN)