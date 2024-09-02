Katsina govt confirms fire outbreak in Governor’s office, orders probe

The Katsina State Government which confirmed a fire incident, also said it has set up a committee to investigate a fire outbreak that occurred in a part of the Governor’s office

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina State Government which has confirmed a fire incident.It also revealed that a committee has been set up to investigate the fire outbreak which occurred in a part of the Governor’s office at the Muhammadu Buhari House on Monday.

Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the Director, Press, office of the Secretary to the State Government, announced this in a statement in Katsina on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire outbreak, which occurred in the early hours, damaged the Mini Chamber attached to the governor’s office.

Aliyu-Yar’adua said firefighters from both Federal and state offices were able to control the fire before it escalated.

According to him, the source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

He said that the committee would find out the cause of the fire outbreak, extent of the damage, and identify lapses, if any, that led to the incident.

The director added that the committee was given the mandate to also recommend ways to avert recurrence.(with reports by NAN, headline tweaked)