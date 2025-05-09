Katsina Governor Reaffirms Commitment to Ending Acute Malnutrition Crisis

Katsina State Executive Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to addressing the growing crisis of acute malnutrition in the state. This follows a high-level courtesy visit from the humanitarian medical organization, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders – MSF), on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

During the meeting, MSF presented updated data showing how acute malnutrition is affecting children in Katsina.

In some localities, such as Mashi Local Government Area, malnutrition rates have exceeded 30%, crossing emergency thresholds comparable to those in conflict-affected zones.

In response, Governor Radda expressed deep concern over the humanitarian and developmental implications of the crisis and pledged to lead a pragmatic and coordinated response.

The Governor welcomed MSF’s three-point proposal to address the crisis, which includes:

Urgent Treatment Interventions: Immediate procurement and distribution of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to prevent treatment disruptions, especially with a looming NGN 9 billion funding gap projected to halt treatment efforts by July. Preventive Measures: Strategic investment in nutrition-focused programs in the most affected LGAs, reaching 225,000 households relying on resource mobilization from the government, private and humanitarian sectors. Long-Term Solutions: Promotion of homegrown solutions through local production of specialized food.

Governor Radda also emphasized the urgency of saving lives today while tackling the root causes through social awareness, agricultural modernization, and robust policy reform.

“No child deserves to die of hunger. This issue requires more than promises. It demands bold, immediate, and coordinated action. Katsina is ready to lead,” said the Governor.

Governor Radda, however, announced plans to convene a multi-stakeholder roundtable, bringing together state and national actors, private sector representatives, humanitarian partners, and development institutions.

The Governor mandated key officials to collaborate with MSF and submit a comprehensive action plan.

MSF representatives led by Nicolas Mouly, the humanitarian Affairs Advisor on acute malnutrition, from their headquarters in Paris commended the Governor’s vision and leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to work with the state in scaling up emergency nutrition services and investing in sustainable food systems.