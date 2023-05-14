Senate Presidency: Masari, Senators-elect endorse Akpabio, Badaru

By Chimezie Godfrey

The aspirations of Senators-Elect Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, emerging Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate respectively, inched closer with the public endorsement of the duo by the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari and the Senators-elect from the state.

The event took place at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja on Sunday.

Governor Masari described Akpabio and Barau as committed members of the party and development personified public officers, who would be ready to join hands with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to move the nation forward.

He called on all Senators-elect to rally round and vote them into office as President of the Senate and Deputy, for the smooth and speedy take-off of the administration from May 29th, 2023.

Reacting, Senator Akpabio thanked the governor and his colleagues for their support and he promised to carry all parts of the country along without party affiliation, saying,” the 10th Senate must work for the progress of this country. The 10th Senate will strive to bring back smiles on the faces of Nigerians”.