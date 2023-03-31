Katsina gov-elect thanks Buhari, promises to secure, develop state

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Katsina State governor-elect, Dikko Radda, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the governor-elect was accompanied by Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting with the president, Radda said the priority of his administration, when sworn-in on May 29, would be improving security in the state.

According to him, development will thrive only when the people are at peace and feel secure.

”I have said it over and over that security is our first priority. This is what we are going to give much attention to because it is only when you have peace and security that you can be able to go to the farm, school, hospital and even the market.

“So security is very cardinal in the economic development of any society and agriculture is one of the major areas of employment in our state and it’s a major area of livelihood for our people. So we must provide security to our people.

”We promise to involve the locals and we promise to involve use of technology in tackling the security issues in my state”, he said.

The governor-elect stated that he was at the Villa on a ‘thank you’ visit and to show his gratitude to the president for supporting him before, during and after the March 18 governorship election in Katsina state.

Radda further disclosed that his team had already set machineries in motion to enable his administration start executing its plans for the people from May 29.

“I think we have made our points very clear and we have rolled out our strategic policy for the state and just the day before yesterday.

”We inaugurated our strategic policy review committees.

“We want to kick-start our work immediately we are sworn-in as governor and deputy.

”So, I think we are doing everything now to ensure that we put everything in place so that we hit the ground running immediately after swearing-in,” he said.

NAN reports the president also met with Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State at the State House.

Yahaya told State House correspondents that he was in the villa to thank the president and also present his Certificate of Return to him.

According to the governor, he also updated the president on socio-economic developments in Gombe state. (NAN)