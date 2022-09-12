Katsina FRSC worries over reckless driving by ‘trailer’ drivers

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has expressed concern over reckless driving by drivers of articulated vehicles, known as ‘trailers’, especially in the night.

Mr Ali Sule-Tanimu, the Sector Commander of the state, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Katsina.

He explained that the situation was disturbing because whenever there was an accident involving them, there were always many casualties.

“Another challenge we have, which we are doing our best to tackle, is these articulated vehicles that are going to markets to carry animals and move at night.

“Sometimes because of tiredness or fatigue, they sleep off and then crash. And when they crash, sometimes it is very fatal and at that moment our men were not on the road.

“If we are informed of this situation, we will have to seek the assistance of the police so that we can go to the scene of the accident together.”

Sule-Tanimu noted that the command was having challenges on rescues, because sometimes crashes were not reported on time, and also getting the exact location was also an issue.

“The location of the rescue also determines our response, especially with the ongoing road construction in some parts of the state.

“Nevertheless, in terms of rescue we have been doing wonderfully well, all we want to achieve is to reduce the rate of accidents, and even if there is, there should be no death involved.

“We will continue to talk about vehicle maintenance so that motorists should keep their vehicles in good condition.

“And we always call on the appropriate organisations on the need to repair potholes along some major highways, because in most cases thei cause accidents.”

“There are concerned Nigerians who partner with us through the national post crash care initiative. These are concerned citizens, we have them at different locations.

“When we are not there, and there is an accident, they go there and render the help they can before they call us. Before our arrival they must have done something.

Such partners help, “especially in reducing the severity or the pains of the victims, and we even have kits meant for them. We have engaged about 32 of them in the state.

“We are still sourcing for more because we want them to be at every crash prone areas.

“We also have what we call Special Marshals, they all assist us in controlling traffic and also assist at crash places.”

According to him, if it is a crash that is beyond their assistance, they call the nearest FRSC command and join hands together to assist. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

