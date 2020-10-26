Katsina flags off rehabilitation of 19km Zango-Rogogo road

The Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari has flagged off the rehabilitation of the 19km Zango-Rogogo road in Zango Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that event, held on Monday in Zango, was attended by the Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Tasiu Dandagoro.

The speaker said that the road was constructed over 40-year ago and had been in dilapidated condition for over a decade.