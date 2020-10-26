Katsina flags off rehabilitation of 19km Zango-Rogogo road

The Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari has flagged off the rehabilitation of the 19km Zango-Rogogo road in Zango Local Government Area of the state.
The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that event, held on Monday in Zango, was attended by the Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Tasiu Dandagoro.
The speaker said that the road was constructed over 40-year ago and had been in dilapidated condition for over a decade.
He applauded the state government for the intervention and pledged that the people of Zango will continue to support the administration.
Earlier, the commissioner, who represented Gov. Aminu Masari, said the state government had awarded contracts for the rehabilitation and uprage of several roads across the state to ease transportation.
He assured that the government would continue to improve on existing infrastructure and provide new ones to boost social and economic growth.
NAN reports that the event was attended by traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders in Zango local government area.CNAN
