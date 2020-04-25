Katsina Elders’ Forum, others eulogise Abba Kyari

Katsina Elders’ Forum has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In a letter of condolence signed by Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi, Chaiman and Alhaji Aliyu Sani Mohammed, Secretary General, the Forum said:

”No doubt, the death is a great loss not only to the family of Malam Abba Kyari but to the whole nation in view of the vacuum the death of Malam Kyari has created in the presidency especially his altruism in leadership and prudent management of resources.

”We pray Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and admit him in Aljanna Firdaus. May Allah give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss. ”

The President also received commiserations from the Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Mr Olukayode Pitan and former President of ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, Bashir Mamman Ifo.