Katsina Customs intercepts 16 vehicles, other items worth N82.4m

The Nigeria Customs Service says it has intercepted 16 vehicles and other smuggled items worth over N82.4 million in Katsina in the past four weeks.

The Acting Controller of Customs, Katsina Area Command, Dalha Wada, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on their successes within the period under review.

According to him, some of the items intercepted include: Lexus car worth over N9.5 million, Daf Truck head worth N8.1 million, Mercedes Benz worth N33.7 million and Toyota Camry worth N6.7 million.

“Other items intercepted and their worth are, Mitsubishi outlander jeep N1.620 million, Volkswagen Passat N1,.620 million, Peugeot boxer bus N3.835 million, Peugeot 504 worth N540,000, and another Peugeot 504 worth N270,000.

“Other items include, Volkswagen Passat worth N135,000, J5 bus worth N405,000, Golf lll wagon, N607,500, three Golf lll wagon worth N472,000 each and Mercedes Benz E450 formatic worth over N3.3 million.

“These 16 vehicles we intercepted within this period, when you add their worth together, they are over N70.9 million.” The controller said.

According to him, the command also during its anti smuggle operation intercepted 217 bags of 50kgs of foreign rice worth over N4.7 million and 16 bags of 25kgs worth N165,000.

He added that other food items intercepted include five bags of 50kg of foreign sugar worth N90,000, 109 cartons of foreign spaghetti, N433,200, 155 cartons of macaroni worth N744,000 and 17 cartons of foreign couscous.

Wada said: “We also intercepted 13 jerrican of vegetable oil, 22 cartons of condensed milk, condensed milk creamer, foreign matches, animal feeds and fertilizer all worth N1,634,520.

“Additional items we intercepted include; tiger nuts worth over N2 million, ground nuts worth N92,500, premium motor spirit, over N1 million, automotive gas oil over N2 million and used tricycle worth N180,000.

“These items were worth about N11.5 million, while the entire arrest within the period under review was worth over N82.5 million. And two suspects were arrested but later released on administrative bail.”

According to Wada, the above success was recorded due to the relentless efforts of operatives in the state, urging them to redouble their commitment. (NAN)

