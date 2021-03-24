The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) says that the establishment of Cotton and Medical Tourism Parks in Katsina State will bring the needed improved investment climate to the state.

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director, made the remark at a meeting between NEPZA team and members of the state’s Working Group for establishment of the two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Katsina.

Adesugba, in a statement by Mr Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA on Wednesday said that the two SEZs when fully operational would change the infrastructure and investment landscape of the state.

He noted that the Cotton Industrial Park, to be sited in Funtua, would help in accelerating business activities and bring about competitiveness.

“The Medical Tourism Park to be sited in the state capital, about 15 kilometers away from the Airport, would invariably reduce the huge capital flight and losses through medical tourism.

“Our strategic plan is to have the medical parks spread around the six geo-political zones. We are happy with the Katsina State level of commitment towards these projects so far,’’ he said.

According to him, the gesture of the state government to earmark 250 hectares for the cotton park and 300 hectares for the medical park is already a success story for these projects.

He said the organisation would be happier if the Certificates of Occupancy for these two lands were issued to NEPZA as soon as possible.

“There is an array of hope of mobilising to site soon as this meeting has set out workable timeline for the implementation of the Funtua cotton park project.

“The proposed medical park is still at the conceptualisation stage,’’ he said.

He further said that it would solicit the state government’s goodwill and office to facilitate the issuance of the relevant title documents in favour of NEPZA.

Adesugba explained that it was a major requirement by law in the declaration of an area as a Special Economic Zone by the President.

According to him, the Authority is ready to partner the state government on the projects to fast-track the state’s industrialisation efforts.

“Let me reaffirm here that the greatest gift President Muhammadu Buhari has given to the nation is his unflinching commitment to using the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) concept to fast track the industrialization of the country.

“The FTZ scheme is a global economic concept that supports speedy infrastructure development, generate foreign and Local Direct Investments.

“It also supports creating of jobs and stimulates local production for export in a well-defined ecosystem free from usual business encumbrances.

“We, therefore, implore the state to leverage on this opportunity by expeditiously tying all loose ends and giving NEPZA the Certificates-of-Occupancy of the property that will harbour these two great parks,’’ Adesugba said.

Gov. Aminu Masari, while receiving the resolutions from members of the working group led by both the NEPZA boss and the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, expressed delight on the development.

Masari commended the decision of the group to fast-track the process leading to actual commencement of work on the projects.

He explained that the state government was committed to ensuring the success of the projects, adding that the two SEZs were capable of re-ordering the state’s development configuration for the better. (NAN)

