Katsina constructs 1,026 new primary school classrooms in 3yrs – Commissioner

The Katsina State Government has constructed 1,026 new classroom blocks in its primary schools under the Universal Basic Education (UBE)/State Special Intervention Funds from 2015 to 2018.
The Commissioner of Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, stated this at a news conference on the achievements of the ministry during the period under review.
He said additional 1,268 classrooms were rehabilitated across the state during the period.
The commissioner added that 135 new offices were constructed while 532 others were rehabilitated.
The commissioner said 930 toilets were constructed across primary schools in the state.
According to him, 15 primary schools were fenced, while 70 boreholes were drilled in various primary schools in the state.
He said nine primary schools were rehabilitated and upgraded to storey buildings.
Lawal disclosed that N5 billion was used for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the schools.
On secondary schools, he said the government rehabilitated 25 schools during the period to the tune of N3.1 billion.
He added that 13 Science, Technical and Vocational Secondary Schools were rehabilitated and upgraded with the sum of N1.9 billion.
The commissioner said that the government would continue to accord the education sector a top priority due to its importance to economic development and nation-building. (NAN)
