Katsina constructs 1,026 new primary school classrooms in 3yrs – Commissioner

The Katsina State Government has constructed 1,026 new classroom blocks in its primary schools under the Universal Basic Education (UBE)/State Special Intervention Funds from 2015 to 2018.

The Commissioner of Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, stated this at a news conference on the achievements of the ministry during the period under review.

He said additional 1,268 classrooms were rehabilitated across the state during the period.

The commissioner added that 135 new offices were constructed while 532 others were rehabilitated.

The commissioner said 930 toilets were constructed across primary schools in the state.