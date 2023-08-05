Katsina City News now Katsina Times Newspaper

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Katsina City News is now Katsina Times Newspaper, says Muhammad Danjuma Katsina, Publisher, Katsina Times Newspaper and jaridar taskar labarai.

Katsina called in a statement on Saturday said the reason for the transformation was in order to meet with the the new arrangement of upgrading the Newspaper to an international news platform.

He said,”This is informing the general public that as from 15th August, 2023, the label of Katsina City news will henceforth become KATSINA TIMES newspaper.

“This decision becomes necessary in order to meet with the the new arrangement of upgrading the Newspaper to an international news platform as against a Katsina state based newsletter.

“All our past and subsequent publications can be read on www.katsinatimes.com.”

He stated that there were presently 29 countries with similar international news outlets. These include among others, Khaleej Times of Qatar, Tehran Times of Iran, Istanbul Times of Turkey, Pakistan Times of Pakistan and New York Times of United States of America.

Others include Japanese Times of Japan, Hindustan Times of India, Daily Times of Nigeria, Premium Times of Nigeria and Katsina Times of Nigeria.

“We also wish to announce that we have stopped the publication of The Links News @ www.thelinksnews.com, in order to enhance the manpower of our new newspaper, The Katsina Times.

“We have since reached agreement with editors of some international newspapers with Time labels, on news exchange between the Katsina Times and their organisation.

“We will provide them with news from Nigeria and West Africa while they provide us with stories from their regions.

“The new outlook will now cover news from, not only Katsina, but also, all parts of Nigeria and West Africa.

“The newspaper will be published in both English and Hausa and will educate, inform, entertain and enlighten the readers,” he said.

Katsina further disclosed that the official launching of the newspaper would be announced soon by the grace of God Almighty.

“We seek your support, advise and prayer as we forge ahead in order to deliver the best for you.

“We thank you for your support and encouragement. God bless you,” he said.

