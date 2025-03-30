Katsina charity support foundation frees 31 prisoners, feeds 3000 people, assists 2000 families





In this year’s Ramadan, Katsina Charity Support Foundation has freed a total of thirty prisoners, 11 males and 20 females.

The foundation has also fed 3,000 people in hospitals and * Katsina Gidan Baki*

It has also donated food and cash to 2,000 households.

This is contained in the foundation’s 1446/2025 Ramadan Report which was compiled by a nineteen member committee tasked with that responsibility, and signed by the committee’s chairman, Alhaji Lawal Aliyu Daura, former Katsina State Head of Service, and its acting Secretary, Muhammad Danjuma Katsina.

The foundation was established in 2020 with the aim of assisting less privileged persons during the holy month of Ramadan.

The foundation has 21 board members that hail from different parts of Katsina State.

They include Alhaji lawal Aliyu Daura, mni, Alhaji lawal Rufai Safana, Alhaji Dauda kurfi, Alhaji Lawal Attahiru Bakori, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, Alhaji Sabo Musa Hassan, Alhaji Muntari Lawal Kofar Soro, Barister Ahmad Danbaba Batsari, Dr. Habib Ibrahim FMC, Hajiya Mariya Abdullahi Bakori, Hajiya Murja Yusufu Saulawa, Hajiya Halima Audi, Hamza Yusufu Jibia, Kabir Umar Saulawa, Al-amin Isah, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, Yusufu Ibrahim and Alhaji Tukur Hassan Dan Ali.

The foundation mobilizes funds through contribution by well-meaning individuals that are on the

Katsina Times Forum WhatsApp group, it mobilizes contributions ranging from N1,000 to N1,000,000.

This year, the foundation realized a total of six million, one hundred and forty nine thousand Naira (N6,149,,000.00).

The foundation has three committees, the first is the committee on freeing prisoners, to enable them observe the Ramadan fast with their families, the second is the Committee that is in charge of cooking and packaging food and delivering it to hospitals and Katsina Gidan Baki, the third is committee that is in charge of purchasing and delivering food items and cash assistance to less privileged persons at the outskirts of Katsina.

From 2020 when the foundation started to 2025, it has gathered and donated thirty million to less privileged persons in Ramadan

The foundation’s activities are actively supported and promoted by Katsina Times Media Group, publishers of Katsina Times online, Katsina City News magazine and Taskar Labarai.

The foundation also enjoys partnership and from Mobile Media Crew, Katsina Post, Verified News and Jakadiya Radio and TV.

