Katsina: Bomb explosion kills 5 in Malumfashi

Share the news













At least five persons believed to be children have been killed in a suspected bomb explosion in Katsina state in the northwestern part of Nigeria.

A statement by Katsina Police Command, said Saturday it has commenced an investigation into a suspected bomb explosion at Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area of the state.

The statement by the state police command spokesperson, Gambo Isah, confirmed the death of five persons with six injured, saying “At about 11:30hrs, DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene where there was a suspected case of a bomb explosion which killed five young children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state.”

The police added that all eleven children were at the farm to cut grasses for animals’ feed.

“The injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment,” the police said.

“The scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations ,” the police said.

The suspected bomb explosion is an unusual twist in Katsina state known to be reeling under the impact armed banditry, which has claimed many lives.

Katsina is the home state of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

With reports by PRNigeria

Related