Katsina boat accident: NIWA expresses displeasure, cautions operators

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has expressed displeasure over the recurring boat accidents across Nigeria, in spite of the efforts put in place by the agency.

Mr Jibril Dardau, General Manager Corporate Affairs of NIWA, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“The authority noted with sadness the unfortunate boat accident that occurred on May 4 at about 11:00 p.m. in Mai-Adua Local Government Area of Katsina State in which 15 persons lost their lives.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We are greatly pained that this mishap occurred, despite all the measures the Authority has put in place to forestall such mishaps,” he said.

Dardau noted that the Authority recently distributed life jackets and some patrol vessels to all its area offices across the country to enhance surveillance and monitoring of activities on the waterways.

“We further wish to appeal to passengers and boat drivers to obey the rules and guidelines regulating passenger transportation.

“The use of life jackets; no sailing at night; the use of standard boats and not overloading the boats are key guidelines for safe passenger transportation.

“As we condole with the government and people of Katsina State and in particular, the families of the deceased, we shall not relent on our efforts to curb these occurrences within our inland waterways,” he said. (NAN)

