Katsina assembly to meet security agencies over insecurity

Katsina State House of Assembly has ordered its standing committee on security to meet all the security agencies in the state over the persistent attacks by bandits in some communities.

The order followed a motion of urgent public importance presented before the house on Wednesday by the member representing APC Batsari Constituency, Alhaji Jabir Yusuf.

The lawmaker during the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu-Tafoki, urged the house to call on the executive to review the existing security measures in the state.

Yusuf narrated how bandits in large numbers with sophisticated weapons on Tuesday night attacked Batsari town and killed over 11 person, injured many and destroyed their properties.

“This unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday around 7p.m. The bandits came in large number, burnt down many vehicles and motorcycles.

“The most worrying part of the incident was that there was no network for the people of Batsari town to inform the security agencies about the attack while it was ongoing.

“Therefore, I am calling on the government to review its security measures, especially the removal of telecom services. This lack of network has worsened the situation,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that the attack had forced many people of Batsari town to abandon their houses and businesses to move to the state capital.

In his contribution, the lawmaker representing APC Matazu Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, said that on the same day, bandits also attacked a community in his constituency and kidnapped five persons.

He further suggested that government should provide another means of communication so that security personnel could be reached immediately when a similar attack is happening.

The member representing APC Safana Constituency, Alhaji Abduljalal Runka, questioned the level of engagement by the security agencies in fighting the bandits.

“With all the securities in Batsari, it is unfortunate that there was no serious response from them during the attack,” he said.

Most of the lawmakers who contributed during the deliberation on the issue suggested that government should review some of the security measures.

Following the deliberation, the assembly ordered the committee to meet the security agencies over the issue and report back to it on Tuesday for further actions. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...