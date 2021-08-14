Katsina Assembly received 3 public petitions in 8 months, says Committee

Katsina State House of Assembly says it has received three public petitions through its standing committee on public petitions from January till date.

The committee Chairman, Alhaji Abduljalal Haruna-Rinka (APC- Safana), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina.

According to Haruna-Rinka, who is also the Chief Whip of the assembly, the committee received a petition from an NGO called ‘Queen Dijah Women and Children Awareness Initiative’, on behalf of a 15-year old girl.

“The NGO alleged that some operatives of Nigeria Customs Service raped and impregnated the girl who is from Jibia LGA and we are still investigating the allegation.

“What actually delayed the petition was the strike embarked by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), but they are back now and the investigation continues.

“We even met with the association and the girl two weeks ago and we are going to follow the issue until the end,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the committee was facing challenges on getting to the root of the matter because it involved federal government officials over whom we don’t have direct power.

“Our own duty is to look at the petition and see where she has rights on the issue, and where we have no right, we will make sure we ensure that justice is done,” the committee chairman said.

According to him, the committee is waiting for the NGO to brief it over the position of the Nigerian Police on the issue, and also a DNA test.

He added that they had also received a petition brought by the people of Gozaki and Marabar kanya communities in Kafur Local Government Area against the activities of a sand mining company across the streams in their areas.

Haruna-Rinka said that the company had been invited over the issue, adding that its representatives came with all the documents which showed that they were not carrying out illegal activities.

“In the long run, we understand that they have started discussing how they can resolve their differences amicably.

“Therefore, we handed over the issue to the member representing Kafur constituency to follow it up and ensure they resolve it amicably,” he said.

The lawmaker added that another petition was received from Emerald Chamber, alleging that some people connived with the state ministry of lands to take over their houses.

“On this issue, we have just written a letter to the ministry, inviting the officials to appear before the committee on Aug 16. (NAN)

